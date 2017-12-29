Coast Guard: 2 vessels freed from ice on St. Marys River

U.S. Coast Guard ice breaker 'Biscayne Bay'. Used in GLERL CoastWatch ice research. 1997.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says ice-breaking ships have freed two vessels that were stuck in the St. Marys River.

Coast Guard officials said Thursday that the cutter Biscayne Bay freed one vessel from the up-bound channel Middle Neebish Channel where it became stuck in the ice on Wednesday.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley was able to assist a vessel that got stuck in the down-bound channel near Sawmill Point early Thursday.

The Coast Guard says 12 vessels were delayed by the stuck ships.

The 140-foot Biscayne Bay also helped free a freighter Tuesday near Neebish Island, southeast of Sault Ste. Marie.

The St. Marys River is along the eastern edge of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

