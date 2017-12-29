“Cheeseball” Pet Of The Day December 29

Meet “Cheeseball”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cheeseball is a very sweet, active 2-year-old guy. He’ll talk to anyone that’s around to listen. He loves being up high and exploring so his family should be prepared for a bit of mischief. Cheeseball would do fine with other animals and children and will gladly play with or snuggle with any one of them. He’ll make a great addition to his new home. Cheeseball has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Cheeseball by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

Advertisement