JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – Crews from several fire departments are putting out hot spots at an early-morning fire in Henrietta Township in Jackson County.

The fire was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. at a house on the 9500 block of Bunkerhill.

There are no reports of injuries.

Crews were able to control the fire quickly and the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online.