LARA officials want medicinal marijuana patients to know the facts

To help fight some misinformation being put out by third parties, the State Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has put out guidelines for medical marijuana patients.

For example, people applying for a medical marijuana card are often told that their application and certification from their doctor can serve as a temporary registration card. This is false and puts the patient at risk of getting in trouble with the law.

You need to present police with your registration card, and a valid ID, to avoid being arrested.

If your application is denied – or you have questions about treatment you should call the Michigan Medical Marihuana program at 517-284-6400.

That program is not affiliated with any third party or business.