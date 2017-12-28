Holiday Bowl: MSU and WSU square off in battle of the bands

SAN DIEGO, CA (WLNS) – Today is the day many of you Spartan fans have been waiting for all week the Holiday Bowl is tonight at 9 p.m. between MSU and Washington State.

Last night at the Horton Plaza Amphitheater in San Diego the marching bands from both schools faced off in a battle of the bands complete with cheerleaders, mascots and hundreds of fans.

Our 6 News crew was there to capture the action.

If you want to watch the big game tonight but can’t do it at home don’t worry, you can head over to NCG Eastwood Cinemas to watch the game on the big screen for free.

Remember, kickoff is at 9 p.m.

