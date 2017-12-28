“Hercules” Pet Of The Day December 28

Meet “Hercules”, our Pet Of The Day today. Hercules is a beautiful 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix male. He loves everyone but can be a little nervous at first. Hercules is a bouncy boy when he gets to know you and is always ready to share a sloppy kiss. He’d like a couple of sturdy kids to play with or another big dog to play with. Hercules has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Hercules by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

