Group offering $200K to help Michigan city land brewery

By Published:

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) – A development group is offering up to $200,000 to help attract a brewery or distillery to a southern Michigan city.

Battle Creek’s downtown has lacked any brewpubs or distilleries since the last one shut down in August. City development director John Hart tells our sister station WOOD-TV that several downtown buildings are currently vacant and available for such projects.

Battle Creek Unlimited president Joe Sobieralski says the nonprofit group is open to helping a brewer or distiller with buying equipment or leasing a building.

The group has several minimum qualifications, including a requirement that applicants show they have the ability to secure capital beyond the awarded money.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s