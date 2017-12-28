Fake Meijer ad pops up on Facebook

(WLNS) – How many times have you heard someone say “If it looks like it’s too good to be true, it probably is”.

That’s what Meijer is telling people who have found what looks like a genuine $75 off Meijer coupon on Facebook.

The fake coupon is offering a big discount on purchases of $100 or more.

Meijer posted on Facebook:

Sorry folks, this offer is fake. A fraudulent coupon for $75 off your purchase at Meijer is circulating on the Web.

Be safe and always clip your coupons from mPerks.

Fake coupons circulate periodically online.

If you have questions about a coupon you have found you should contact the retailer directly.

