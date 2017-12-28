BRRR! Water pipe freezes, bursts inside Breslin Center

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Clean-up and repairs continue today after a pipe burst inside Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.

A project engineer tells 6 News that water from the frozen pipe caused pooling in the Concourse spaces and puddles of water in various bathrooms and concession areas.

State Senator Rick Jones posted video of the flooding on his Facebook page.

The pipe was in an area that was exposed to the extreme could that has gripped mid-Michigan.

The damage is considered minor and workers today are replacing drywall, light fixtures and soggy ceiling panels.

Water did not reach the playing floor.