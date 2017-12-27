Spartans tour Navy ship in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA (WLNS) – As the Michigan State Spartans gear up to play Washington State Thursday in the Holiday Bowl they had a chance for some fun Tuesday. Team members toured the USS Essex while it is docked in San Diego. The warship offered quite a new experience for the players and coaches. 6 Sports reporter Jay Sarkar is with the team and has more on the ship visit in the video above.

