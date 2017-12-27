No inheritance for Michigan man convicted of killing mom

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and arson in his mother’s death can’t inherit from her estate.

Tim Beetschen says there’s no clear evidence that he intentionally killed Maxine Hadley at their Royal Oak home in 2014. He believes the involuntary manslaughter conviction means he’s not covered by a law that says someone who commits a murder can’t benefit.

But the Michigan appeals court says an Oakland County judge was correct in making separate findings of fact.

The 69-year-old Hadley called police to report that her son was trying to blow up their home. Police later found that a propane tank in the basement had exploded.

A neighbor said Beetschen was upset because his mother wouldn’t buy beer. The 53-year-old is eligible for parole in 2034.