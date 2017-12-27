Lt. Gov. Calley set to sign opioid abuse bills into law

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The fight against opioid addiction continues in Michigan today.

Today Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley will take one step further to end drug abuse in Michigan.

Calley is set to sign recent legislation battling opioid abuse.

Earlier this month the state legislature passed a bill package that was sent to Governor Snyder’s desk.

One requires educators to provide information to students about prescription drug abuse and the dangers of opioids.

The other requires pharmacists and doctors to act in good faith when prescribing and filling prescriptions for opioids.

It also prohibits doctors from prescribing more than one week worth of opioids at one time.

Calley plans to run for the governor’s seat next year.

