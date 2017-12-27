Holiday Bowl: MSU players enjoy day at the beach

SAN DIEGO, CA (WLNS) – I’m here at Coronado Beach in San Diego soaking up the sun the salt and the sand, the Spartans have been doing the same this week on their trip to San Diego.

In addition to practicing for Thursday’s Holiday Bowl, Michigan State has made a trip to the San Diego Zoo and they also visited the beach, where a lot of Spartans saw the pacific ocean for the first time.

Team captain Chris Frey spoke about the good balance between work and play MSU has had this week

“Yeah, we’re really excited to be here as a team, to be able to do these things outside of football, this is a business trip for football but to be able to do these extra activities that we get to do as a team is just a really cool opportunity for us to spend more time together and really get a feel for the vibes out here in California.”

The fun in the sun continues today for the Spartans as they will hold their final practice at Mesa College before Thursday’s Holiday Bowl.

They’ll also pay a visit to the U.S.S Essex which is one of the navy ships docked here in San Diego.

We’ll continue of coverage of the Spartans in Southern California, all wrapping up with the Holiday Bowl on Thursday.