Granger offers Christmas tree pickup service for customers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Now that Christmas has passed it is time to deal with the annual problem of disposing of the live-cut tree.

If you’re a Granger customer that job is getting easier.

Granger will once again be collecting Christmas trees this winter.

There are some requirements: All Christmas trees must be live-cut, free of decorations and trees or sections of trees can be no longer than four feet.

There are a couple of options for disposing of the tree:

  • Place your live-cut Christmas tree next your Curby Cart or bags on your trash collection day during the week of January 1, 2018. Granger will collect Christmas trees from existing customers at the curb for $8.50 per tree or section of tree. Customers do not need to arrange this service in advance.
  • Haul your tree to the Granger Disposal Center of Lansing (16500 Wood Rd, Lansing). The cost is $4.50 per tree or section of tree. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.

All Christmas trees collected street-side will be taken to Granger’s landfill where they will be used to make renewable energy. Trees brought to the Disposal Center will be treated as yard waste.

