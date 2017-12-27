Farmers in 3 mid-Michigan counties in line for federal help

(WLNS) – Farmers and ranchers in Ingham, Jackson and Livingston counties may qualify for natural disaster assistance if they encountered agricultural damage caused by a frost in May.

According to our media partners at WHMI, on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a release declaring those three counties as natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by frost and freeze that occurred May 7th through the 9th of this year.

Several other counties will qualify for assistance as well because they are contiguous.

All qualified farm operators in the designated areas are eligible for Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses.

