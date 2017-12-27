Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2017 file photo, former Michigan State Trooper Mark Bessner, center, arrives at his arraignment in 36th District Court in Detroit. Bessner is charged with murder in the death of Damon Grimes after he fired a Taser at the teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016, according to records obtained by the Associated Press. He was also questioned in a separate 2014 taser incident. (Max Ortiz/Detroit News via AP File)

DETROIT (AP) – According to records obtained by The Associated Press, Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died.

Mark Bessner is charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, but it wasn’t his only incident involving a Taser.

State police wanted to suspend Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser twice at a handcuffed man who was running away in 2016. But an arbitrator said there was no “just cause” for discipline.

In 2014, Bessner fired his Taser at a suspect who was handcuffed. He agreed to a five-day suspension, records show, but four days were eventually dropped.

Bessner was charged last week with second-degree murder in the August death of Damon Grimes.

