Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to help find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Jose Guadalupe Gonzales is a 21-year-old white male who stands 5’1” tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Gonzales has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Lavon Terrill Earvin is a 23-year-old black male who stands 6’3” tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Earvin has a Felony Warrant for Burglary out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Roderick Deshawn Taylor is a 23-year-old black male who stands 5’3″ tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Taylor has a Felony Warrant for Birglary out of the City of
Lansing Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

