“Beefcake” Pet Of The Day December 27

Meet “Beefcake”, our Pet Of The Day today. Beefcake is a 2-year-old mixed breed dog. He’s a big boy who weighs about 70 pounds. Beefcake is gentle and loves to lean against your legs when you scratch his back. He is very friendly and is great on a leash. Beefcake has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Beefcake by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

