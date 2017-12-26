“Pudge” Pet Of The Day December 26

Meet “Pudge”, our Pet Of The Day today. Pudge is an 8-year-old Labrador Retriever mix. Looks can be deceiving but the folks at Cascades Humane Society have seen Pudge’s parents and they are Labs. Pudge is low-slung and is a happy guy. He is friendly and loves car rides. Pudge has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Pudge by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

