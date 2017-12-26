Holt man charged with sexual assault in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An 18-year-old with a criminal history of “seduction” has been charged with raping a minor he met during a motorcycle rally in Muskegon.

According to our media partners at MLive, Tyler Bolden of Holt has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He’s being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

It is alleged that Bolden sexually penetrated a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 at least once at a home in Norton Shores, said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

The two met during the Rebel Road/Bike Time motorcycle event in Muskegon, Maat said. It’s alleged at least one act of sexual penetration occurred some time between August 13 and Nov. 9, Maat said.

