Holt man charged with sexual assault in Muskegon County

Published:
Photo: MLive

MUSKEGON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An 18-year-old with a criminal history of “seduction” has been charged with raping a minor he met during a motorcycle rally in Muskegon.

According to our media partners at MLive, Tyler Bolden of Holt has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He’s being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

It is alleged that Bolden sexually penetrated a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 at least once at a home in Norton Shores, said Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Timothy Maat.

The two met during the Rebel Road/Bike Time motorcycle event in Muskegon, Maat said. It’s alleged at least one act of sexual penetration occurred some time between August 13 and Nov. 9, Maat said.

More from MLive: Man charged with sexually assaulting minor he met at motorcycle event

