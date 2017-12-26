Help Is Available For Winter Weather Bills

(WLNS) – Mid-Michigan is facing a string of bitterly cold days and nights over the next two weeks.

For some people Consumer’s Energy is offering help to any who may need assistance staying warm.

Our media partners at WHMI report that a variety of programs and services are available for people needing help with heating bills.

Consumer’s Energy is encouraging families, seniors, and others in-need to reach out for help now and not fall behind on energy bills. Anyone looking for help should start by calling 2-1-1.

2-1-1 is a free service that can connect people to local programs that can offer assistance with not only energy bills, but also food, shelter, and clothing needs.

The income qualifications for heating bill assistance is set by the state.

To be eligible, households must be at 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines or below.

For a family of 4, that’s about $37,000 or less. Upon meeting qualifications, the agency will work with the customer to get the assistance they need, put a hold on their account if needed, and make the payment to Consumer’s Energy.

