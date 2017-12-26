Extra firearms deer hunts scheduled in 2 Michigan counties

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says additional firearm deer hunts are scheduled for Ionia and Montcalm counties to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance.

The special hunting seasons are scheduled for Jan. 4-7 and Jan. 11-14.

The hunts will take place on public and private land in Easton, Ionia, Keene, Lyons, North Plains, Orleans, Otisco and Ronald townships in Ionia County; and in Bloomer, Bushnell, Crystal, Day, Evergreen and Ferris townships in Montcalm County.

Baiting will not be allowed during the extended seasons.

Participating hunters will be required to turn in heads of harvested deer within 72 hours for chronic wasting disease testing.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal neurological illness that affects whitetail deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s