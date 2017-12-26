Bill would drop restrictions on who buys drinks at VFW

By Published:

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) – Michigan lawmakers are working on a bill to allow out-of-town veterans to buy drinks at clubs run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars or the American Legion.

Under current law, veterans from out of town must rely on the generosity of others if they want a drink. The Michigan Liquor Control Commission says drinks can only be sold directly to local members at clubs, although the restriction isn’t always followed.

Chuck Teller, commander at Port Huron’s American Legion Post 8, says he’d welcome a change to what he considers an “ancient law.” Senate Bill 662 says members of affiliated clubs could stop in and buy a cold one. The bill would also apply to Elks, Moose and Eagles clubs.

The Liquor Control Commission supports the bill.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s