Tips to keep your home safe while on vacation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We all know how cold Michigan winters can get, which is why many choose to head somewhere warmer for the holidays.

But before you take off there are a few things you should do around the house to make sure you aren’t leaving it vulnerable.

6 News caught up with Lansing Police Community Service Officer Kasha Osborn to get some advice on protecting your property while your away.

“It is important to be prepared for when you are leaving to make sure you have you have things in place, to make sure people are looking out for your property when you’re gone,” Osborn said. “My suggestion would be to make a checklist of things you’re going to ensure are in place.”

Osborn says some of those things include securing windows and doors, keeping a light on to make it look like you’re home, and putting in place any additional security measures.

She also says it’s a good idea to have a neighbor check on your home while you’re away. But if they can’t LPD will keep an eye on it for you through its Vacation House Check program.

“What that does is the officers that patrol your particular area, they will actually do a walk around of your property. So they’ll check and make sure that the doors are secured, that there’s no funny business, and that it appears nobody tried to break into your residence,” Osborn said.

But even if you take these precautions break-ins can still happen. If they do, you’ll want to make sure you know what is missing so police can help you get it back.

“I always tell people, do an inventory of all the items you think are of importance or value and write that down, email it to yourself, take a picture of that as a record just in case sometihng did happen,” Osborn said.

If you’re going away you can sign up for a house check on LPD’s website.