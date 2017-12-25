Scientists get $100K to study Great Lakes cleanup results

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A scientific consortium has been awarded a $100,000 grant for a study of how well some of the Great Lakes’ most heavily polluted sites have been cleaned up.

The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation is providing the funds over two years to the International Association for Great Lakes Research.

John Hartig will lead the project. He is a former president of the research group and has worked on toxic hot spots in the region for 30 years.

Billions of dollars have been spent on restoring what U.S. and Canadian officials call Great Lakes “areas of concern.” Most are harbors or sections of rivers that flow into the lakes and were contaminated with industrial chemicals before anti-pollution laws were enacted in the last century.