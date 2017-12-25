Price to rise for recreation passports bought at state parks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan outdoor enthusiasts are getting a new financial incentive to buy a “recreation passport” when renewing their vehicle registration each year.

The passports grant access to Michigan’s state parks, trails, historic sites, boat launches and other state-managed outdoor destinations.

If you get a passport along with your vehicle registration, the fee is $11.

But beginning Jan. 1, you’ll be charged an additional $5 if you wait to buy a passport until you show up at a state park. That adds up to $16, which is the rate charged by the secretary of state’s office for a recreation passport purchased outside the annual vehicle registration renewal cycle.

For more information about the passport system, visit http://michigan.gov/recreationpassport .