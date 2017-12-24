Local non-profit to serve warm meal on Christmas Eve

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you’re in need of a warm meal on Christmas Eve, the local non-profit organization called “Footprints of Michigan” has got you covered.

The non-profit is hosting its 2nd annual “Christmas Eve Chicken Soup for the SOLE” at the Lansing City Outreach from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Last year the organization served more than 100 people in need on the streets of downtown Lansing with hot chicken soup, boots, warm coats and blessing bags.

“Helping those in need during the holidays is the greatest gift of all,” said David Brown; Footprints of Michigan Volunteer Coordinator.

“Chicken Soup for the SOLE” aims to help those less fortunate by providing the basic necessities a person needs during the winter time.