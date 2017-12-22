There’s another reason why you shouldn’t eat cookie dough

We’re just a few days away from Christmas and that means several things: Santa, presents, milk and cookies, but when it comes to those cookies you need to be careful.

Most know eating cookie dough can make you sick due to raw eggs, but now a new study from the New England Journal of Medicine says there’s another hidden danger… flour.

Investigators say a type of e-coli bacteria can find its way into flour and cause sickness. It’s another reason why you should stay away from eating cookie dough says Sparrow Hospital nurse practitioner Stephanie Schauer.

“There’s now information coming out that shows there might be e-coli or salmonella found in the flour we’re using to make our cookies, so there’s maybe another big reason why we need to stay away from the cookie dough.”

If this medical warning isn’t enough for you to say no to the dough, then the following may keep you away. Your body’s way of telling you it’s working hard to get rid of what the dough may have done to your body doesn’t sound too delightful.

“Most often victims suffer from diarrhea. You can get some really bad gas and bloating and tight pain as well. Typically diarrhea isn’t something you want to have, but it is your body’s way of getting out the thing that’s making you feel sick.”