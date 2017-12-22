“Operation Night Out with Santa” brings holiday cheer

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – “Merry Christmas!”

For a handful of families in Jackson County, Christmas came early.

“Amira?” “That’s you!” “Merry Christmas!”

“We targeted some people that were kind of down on their luck, maybe they have a lot of kids, single parents and they can’t make ends meet,” said Jake Jacobson; Public Safety Officer at Blackman Township Dept. of Public Safety.

It’s called “Operation Night Out with Santa.”

“It’s a blessing really, I mean a lot of people need it and to have them reach out and you know their families and I just, I think it’s awesome,” said Melissa Hulbert whose family received gifts.

“There you go, we don’t care if you rip the bag.”

For officers at Blackman Township Department of Public Safety, this act of kindness means much more than just delivering gifts to families in the community. To them, it’s putting a smile on everyone’s face and making Christmas a tad brighter.

“It’s really a pleasure, I mean to help somebody that doesn’t have certain things or…you know we go into some of these homes and we see that these kids don’t have a lot so it’s nice to see the look on their faces when they see Santa Claus and they see the officers that are there with him,” Chris Pohl stated; Public Safety Officer at Blackman Township Department of Public Safety.

But it’s not just families these officers reached out to…

“I want a hug from Santa!” “Merry Christmas buddy, thank you for your service.” “Oh, you’re welcome brother.”

“These guys here are just making everyone’s life better,” said David Langston; Veteran who received gifts.

REPORTER: “Do you think this is a good Christmas gift?”

“It’s the best Christmas I’ve had in years. A lot of us veterans go without getting noticed and that’s what breaks my heart but stuff like this, gives me more hope,” Langston stated.

Nearly $5,000 was collected from community donations to make all of this happen to turn this holiday into an everlasting memory.