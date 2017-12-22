Man caught with heroin in Sheriff’s office parking lot enters plea

WLNS – A Chelsea man has entered a plea after being caught with heroin while picking his girlfriend up from jail.

According to our media partners at WHMI, 26-year-old Jeffrey Samuel Picklesimer was originally charged with one count of delivery/manufacture of narcotics less than 50 grams, but pleaded guilty as charged to a reduced count of possession of a controlled substance-heroin in Circuit Court Thursday.

Pickelsimer was charged as a result of the October 2nd incident, which began when a deputy noticed a car with all of its windows rolled down waiting in the parking lot of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office around 11:40pm.

The deputy found Picklesimer “passed out” in the driver’s seat. Even though temperatures that night were below 60 degrees, Sheriff Mike Murphy says Picklesimer was sweating and that it was difficult to wake him up.

Picklesimer told the deputy he was just sleeping while waiting to pick his girlfriend up, who was going to be released from jail that evening.

Police then searched Picklesimer’s vehicle, where they discovered five full bindles of heroin and several empty ones. Pickelsimer will be sentenced January 11th.