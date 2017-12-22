“Malia” Pet of the Day December 22

WLNS – Malia is a super sweet 10 year old Amstaff. She has spent most of her life on a chain in the backyard so she’ll need some time to help her adjust to life as a loved indoor pet.

Leashes are very scary and she will need some time spent making it a positive thing (a fenced in yard would be best while she is settling in).

She should be fine with laid back animals but would probably find small children overwhelming. With some training and socializing she should become a confident outgoing friend!

If you are interested in adopting Malia, please contact the Ingham County Animal Shelter (517) 676-8370.