Just announced: Cintas is investing $17 Million to expand in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier today, Delta Township, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Lansing Economic Area Partnership announced the expansion of Cintas Corporation in Delta Township.

Founded in 1968, The Cintas Corporation is a leading provider of corporate identity uniform programs, providing entrance and safety mats, restroom supplies, promotional products, first aid and fire production products, and industrial carpet and tile cleaning.

Cintas currently has more than 40,000 employees at more than 500 locations worldwide, and has outgrown their existing space in Lansing. The company has a facility in the Lansing area, but has outgrown the space due to continued growth and was examining sites elsewhere in Michigan and other states. Cintas plans to purchase adjacent land in Delta Township and add a new commercial/industrial cleaning facility that will also include office space.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $17 million and create 70 new jobs. In conjunction with the project, Cintas has been awarded a $350,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant by the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Cintas chose Michigan over competing sites in California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin; and will receive expedited permitting in support of the project from Delta Township.