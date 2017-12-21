Snyder wants to keep US tax overhaul from hiking state taxes

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder says the federal tax overhaul will cause residents’ state income taxes to increase, and he’s committed to ensuring taxpayers ultimately don’t have to pay more.

The tax legislation, which President Donald Trump will sign, will eliminate the $4,050 personal exemption. That’s an issue because Michigan lets people claim a $4,000 exemption for each exemption taken on their federal return.

Snyder told The Associated Press Thursday that the state shouldn’t benefit from the extra tax revenue and “should figure out how to give that back to the hard-working taxpayers.”

He plans to propose recommendations at the next revenue-estimating meeting in mid-January.

The Republican governor says he opposes the federal tax overhaul because it doesn’t meet his benchmarks of being “simple, fair and efficient in a fiscally responsible way.”

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s