Governor continues “three strikes” law…for parking tickets

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation keeping intact a law that puts people’s driver’s license at risk if they have three unpaid parking tickets.

Michigan in 2012 enacted a law dropping the threshold from six unpaid tickets to three. The limit was due to rise to six again on Jan. 1.

The law lets courts notify people who fail to answer three parking violation notices that if they do not appear within 10 days, the secretary of state will be informed. The secretary of state then cannot issue or renew their driver’s license until the citations have been resolved.

Cities including Detroit and Grand Rapids say the policy has helped them collect parking fines.

Snyder signed the bill Thursday.

