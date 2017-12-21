Cop who cuffed 11-year-old won’t be disciplined

By Published:
Honestie Hodges, photo courtesy: WOOD-TV

Police officers in western Michigan won’t be disciplined for detaining an 11-year-old girl, her mother and aunt at gunpoint outside of their home while searching for another aunt suspected in a stabbing.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that an internal investigation of the Dec. 6 incident found the officers didn’t violate department policy.

Bodycam footage shows police handcuffing Honestie Hodges as an officer repeatedly tells the crying girl she’s not being arrested. Police say the aunt suspected of stabbing another relative didn’t end up being at the home.

Police Chief David Rahinksy says the footage left him “nauseated” but that the officers followed procedure.

Some area pastors expressed dismay that the officers were cleared, saying such investigations should be handled externally.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s