“Blitzen” Pet Of The Day December 21

By Published: Updated:

Meet “Blitzen”, our Pet Of The Day today. Blitzen is a 7-year-old male cat. He has only three legs and we believe that is due to a birth defect and not an injury. Blitzen gets along just fine but would prefer the easy life of an indoor cat. He does fine with other animals and older children because he can be shy at times. Blitzen would make a great addition to any home. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Blitzen contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

