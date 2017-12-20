MSU releases 19-page police report that sheds some light on who, knew what about Nassar

EAST LANSING, MI (WLNS) – A newly released police report from Michigan State University is shedding some light on who, knew what, about any sexual assault allegation against former MSU doctor Larry Nassar.

MSU Police and the FBI interviewed eight university employees earlier this year to find out whether any procedures or guidelines were put into place for Larry Nassar after a woman raised concerns over her treatment, and if those procedures or guidelines were communicated and followed.

Many of witnesses told police that they were not made aware of any extra requirements or guidelines for Larry Nassar as a result of the 2014 investigation.

In fact, one MSU Sports Medicine doctor said he doesn’t recall ever learning about Nassar being suspended in 2014.

In addition to finding out if guidelines and procedures were communicated and followed; MSU Police and the FBI also looked into whether any criminal statues were violated by anyone other than Nassar.

Nassar was given a set of guidelines to follow by William Strampel, the dean of osteopathic medicine, as a result of a 2014 investigation.

Strampel told Nassar that he had to limit skin to skin contact and have a chaperone in the room while treating patients, something many said, is standard medical practice.

Back in March, MSU Police and the FBI identified and interviewed both current and former employees at MSU.

Although 10 people were listed as witnesses, only eight were interviewed.

That list included William Strampel, Nassar’s former boss, MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis and Jeffrey Kovan, who is the head team physician for MSU athletics.

Many of them said they hadn’t heard of any sexual assault allegations against Nassar before 2016, which is when the allegations came to light.

However, lawsuits against MSU and USA Gymnastics claim that women and girls started raising concerns about Nassar’s treatment to university officials as far back as 1997. Many said they told athletic trainers and coaches who silenced them.

The report was given to the FBI for review back in April of this year.

This is a developing story. 6 News will have more details about the report on 6 News at 11.