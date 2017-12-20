Michigan unemployment rate up to 4.6 percent in November

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s unemployment rate rose by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.6 percent in November when the number of people in the state’s workforce rose by 17,000.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan’s November unemployment rate was half of a percentage point above the national rate of 4.1 percent but a half percentage point below the state’s November 2016 rate of 5.1 percent.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says the size of Michigan’s labor force has grown over the last several months after shrinking during the summer. He says hiring in professional and business services and leisure and hospitality services led the growth in payrolls.

November was the fourth straight month that Michigan’s jobless rate increased.