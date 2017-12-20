Michigan man injured by sandbag thrown from Ohio overpass

By Published:

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Police in Ohio have charged four teens accused of tossing a sandbag over an interstate overpass, critically injuring a Michigan man.

The Blade of Toledo reports Marquise Byrd of Warren, Michigan, was a front-seat passenger in a southbound vehicle on Interstate 75 struck by a sandbag near the Indiana Street overpass in Toledo around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the sandbag crashed through the vehicle’s windshield, striking Byrd. He was treated at the scene and transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with a head injury.

The driver did not appear to have been injured.

The four arrested juveniles include a 13-year-old and three 14-year-olds. Each was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Lucas County Juvenile Detention Center.

