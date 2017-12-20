Man killed when Amtrak train hits pickup truck in Michigan

LAWTON, Mich. (AP) – Police say one man was killed when an Amtrak train crashed into a pickup truck west of Kalamazoo.

Our sister station WOOD-TV reports the crash occurred Tuesday night in Lawton. Police Chief Jeffrey Mack says emergency responders found the man outside the pickup when they arrived on the scene. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Mack says witnesses told investigators they heard the truck’s engine revving just before the crossing’s warning lights and bell activated.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds says Blue Water Train 364 was traveling from Chicago to Port Huron, Michigan, when it hit the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Leeds says there were no injuries reported to the crew or the train’s 215 passengers.

Passengers were being taken by bus to the train station in Kalamazoo.

