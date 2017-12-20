How to have a stress-free holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The holidays are here and while it’s a time to get into the giving spirit, the season can also cause a lot of stress.

“Driving…people not paying attention to what they’re doing.”

“Definitely the lines at all the stores are probably the biggest stressor but that’s also my fault for waiting this late to go get gifts.”

“Getting Christmas cards out on time.”

The holidays are a festive and cheerful time for many, but for others they bring nothing but uneasy feelings.

“There’s so much to do and it’s really hard to organize all of it.”

“Most people are feeling an increase level of stress during the holidays,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Vail says there are a number of triggers that cause people to feel on edge. She says finances and sticking to your budget are at the top of the list.

“There’s a lot of expectations around the holidays…places to go, things to do, people to see, travel costs money, gifts cost money,” said Vail.

On top of that, Vail says family gatherings can create stress as well.

“A lot of times you’re bringing in extended families, in-laws, all of those sorts of people together,” Vail stated.

We took to social media to find out what causes people to feel tense. Some say “waiting last minute to shop, while others say “drama” but how can you overcome stress?

Vail says simplify and remember what matters the most this time of year.

“Giving time to people and spending time with people is just incredibly valuable,” Vail stated.

To put things into perspective, Vail says 62% of people say their stress level increases during the holiday season.

If you are feeling the pressure and need a release, we have some tips to help you decompress under the “Seen on 6” section of our website.