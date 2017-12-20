Honda reports 20th death from exploding Takata air bag

DETROIT (AP) – Honda says another person has been killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

The company says the person died when a 2004 Honda Civic crashed on July 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Officials from Honda and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration inspected the car Tuesday and confirmed that the inflator blew apart and caused the death.

The person’s name and age were not released. It is the 20th death worldwide caused by the inflators. They can explode with too much force and send shrapnel into the cabin.

Honda says in a statement that the car’s air bag apparently was salvaged from another vehicle, a 2002 Civic.

The company says it is cooperating with the government as it investigates the matter.

