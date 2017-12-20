“Gideon” Pet Of The Day December 20

Meet “Gideon”, our Pet Of The Day today. Gideon is a 1.5 year old “All-American” mixed breed male. He looks like he has some Lab in his family tree somewhere. Gideon was transferred from another shelter so his background is not known. He knows his simple commands and is a real sweetheart. Gideon is friendly and loves to play fetch and chase. He would do well with a family with children. Gideon has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Gideon by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

