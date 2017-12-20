“Gideon” Pet Of The Day December 20

By Published:

Meet “Gideon”, our Pet Of The Day today. Gideon is a 1.5 year old “All-American” mixed breed male. He looks like he has some Lab in his family tree somewhere. Gideon was transferred from another shelter so his background is not known. He knows his simple commands and is a real sweetheart. Gideon is friendly and loves to play fetch and chase. He would do well with a family with children. Gideon has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Gideon by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s