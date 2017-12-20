First confirmed case of Hepatitis A in Eaton County

WLNS – Eaton County has confirmed the first case of hepatitis A during 2017.

It’s unknown if the case is related to the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in southeast Michigan but laboratory testing is currently underway.

The individual is not considered to be at high risk of spreading hepatitis A to others and is undergoing appropriate treatment.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, contagious liver disease. It is often spread through consuming food or water contaminated with infected feces or by oral contact with contaminated objects.

To help protect yourself from hepatitis A, practice good handwashing habits and get the hepatitis A vaccination. If you think you have been exposed to hepatitis A or have symptoms of it, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider immediately.

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated should contact their healthcare provider or BEDHD’s Eaton County office at (517) 541-2630.