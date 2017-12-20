Ex-Michigan trooper charged with murder in boy’s death

By Published:

DETROIT (AP) – A former Michigan State Police trooper has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after being shot with the officer’s stun gun.

The Wayne County prosecutor planned to hold a news conference Wednesday. Court records show that besides second-degree murder, Mark Bessner is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Fifteen-year-old Damon Grimes died from multiple injuries in the Aug. 26 crash. Bessner resigned as a state trooper shortly after the death.

Bessner’s lawyer says he made a split-second decision to use a Taser when Damon refused to stop.

Since the teen’s death, state police no longer conduct high-speed chases in Detroit unless they’re investigating a major crime.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s