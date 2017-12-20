Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies and one request for information.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Thomas Gerard Johnson is a 57-year-old white male who stands 5’8” tall and weighs 185 pounds. Mr. Johnson has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Julius Gayden is a 31-year-old black male who stands 5’5” tall and weighs 125 pounds. Mr. Gayden has a Felony Warrant for Sex Assault out of the City of Lansing, Michigan.

Meleathe Renee Robinson is a 48-year-old black female who stands 5’6″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. Ms. Robinson has a Felony Warrant for Fraud out of the City of
Lansing Michigan.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

