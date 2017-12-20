Coworkers remember woman killed on Lansing’s south side

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “You don’t realize how bad something can hurt until you go through it.”

That was Bethanny Potter, a coworker of Adriann Smith at Guys and Dolls in Lansing.

Smith was shot and killed Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. Police say Smith’s husband chased her out of their house and down the street, where he shot her then himself.

Potter has known Smith for years, and she says everyone at the hair salon was heartbroken when they heard the news.

“She’s just a beautiful woman, she touched everybody’s soul that she knew. She made everyone laugh,” Potter said.

Smith worked at Guys and Dolls for more than a decade. The owner, Pamela Winkler, said she can’t believe Smith is gone.

“It’s just hard to believe, she’s going to be missed that’s for sure,” Winkler said. “It’s going to be quiet back here, she’s hardworking, and she’s a great mom, her boys meant everything to her.”

Smith’s coworkers say she had two teenage sons, but that didn’t stop her from being a mother to their kids, too.

“No matter how many clients she had waiting, every time my daughter would come through that door she’d paint her nails,” Potter said. “Every time.”

“He’d push past me to go hug her,” another coworker, Cate Saxton, said of her son. “He’d always want to see her and want to talk to her and she did so much for him.”

Her coworkers say Smith was beloved by everyone she met and always made people feel special.

“No matter what she had going on, no matter what she was going through, she made sure you had a good day if you were having a bad day, she made sure that if you were without you would be with,” Potter said. “She took care of everyone.”

Now, her coworkers say they want to return the favor.

Winkler’s daughter Sydney set up a GoFundMe page in honor of Smith. Her goal is to raise $20,000 for the family.