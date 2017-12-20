Carolers form flash mob for former Lansing Fire captain

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – ‘Tis the season to spread some holiday cheer and that included Tuesday night when some Lansing residents took singing christmas carols to a whole new level.

It was all to show Rob Hecksel, a retired Lansing Fire Department captain who’s battling a life-threatening disease, that he is loved and cared about by many.

“So what happened tonight was the class of ’84 from Catholic Central and police and fire, both retired and current got together for a Christmas Flash Mob for Rob,” explained Sandra Kowalk-Thompson.

Other carolers joined in the praise for the retired captain and classmate.

“So our classmate and retired captain from the fire department was diagnosed with cancer last year, and it has spread. Rob has probably less than a year to live and we said we’re not just going to stand by and say prayers and send nice thoughts, we wanted to show up at his house, do a flash mob and sing some Christmas carols for him and his family just to let him know that we’re here for him and we lift him up and we wanted to lift his spirits.”

“Some people are donating towards the Boys and Girls Club, other people are donating food to the Food Bank. It’s nice to practice a random act of kindness because that’s the kind of guy Rob and his family, his wife and his daughters, just the nicest, kindest people you wanna know.”