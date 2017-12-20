8th District residents bring tax plan protest to Rep. Bishop

(WLNS) – Residents in Michigan’s 8th House Congressional district are taking issue with a certain section of the revised tax bill.

Local Democrats and students presented the Republican with a petition this week asking him to rescind support for a section of the bill package requiring graduate students to pay income taxes on waived tuition.

The petition has nearly 300 signatures from residents in Bishop’s district, that’s the 8th district.

Graduate students usually work as instructors or research assistants in exchange for the free or discounted education.

Those supporting the petition say there’s a problem with a section of the tax bill that would make graduate students pay income tax on their waived tuition fees.

Bishop’s communication director argues that the congressman worked to maintain tax-free tuition waivers and deduction for interest paid on student loans.