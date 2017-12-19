“Z”, Pet Of The Day December 19

Meet “Z”, our Pet Of The Day today. Z is a 3-year-old male cat. He is jet-black with beautiful green eyes. Z is a domestic shorthair male who is very friendly. He has cerebellar hypoplasia, a feline version of cerebral palsy. It doesn’t affect him in a negative way other than he has an abnormal walking motion. He is very affectionate and would be a great companion. Z has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Z by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.
